A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Surrey RCMP say the man had left the area by the time police arrived

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to a Surrey Walmart Saturday for a “report that a naked male was causing a disturbance inside.”

A video circulating on social media shows a naked man running with a shopping cart through the produce section of Walmart while other shoppers look on or move out of the way.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader that officers received the call from a store employee on Saturday (May 7) around 8 p.m. It happened at the Walmart near 88 Avenue and 124 Street.

Munn said that by the time officers arrived, they were told by store security that the man had already left the area.

If anyone has any information about the incident, Munn said, they are welcome to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776 and provide more information.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmpWalmart

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Motion challenges Surrey mayor continuing his duties with mischief charge unresolved
Next story
B.C.-led astronomy team discovers traces of the universe’s first stars

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer hunted for stranger to rob to get money for meth

Three of six 2022 SASSY Award recipients include, from left, Alyssa Hai (Community Service), Jiye Choi (Arts and Culture Leadership) and Jessica Buuck (Overcoming Adversity).
SASSY Awards for Surrey youth who win prize money for themselves and also charity

A teenage girl from Clayton Heights was allegedly swarmed and attacked outside Hillcrest Elementary School on Saturday night (May 7, 2022). (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Teen girl ‘viciously attacked’ outside Cloverdale elementary school

Centennial Arena was filled with Gala attendees to enjoy a night inspired by Italian culture, while also giving back to the Peace Arch Hospital. (Submitted photo/Peace Arch Hospital Foundation)
2022 Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Gala fundraiser ‘a love letter to Italy’