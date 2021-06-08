One vehicle and its driver had to be retrieved after going down a 75-foot embankment following a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

One vehicle and its driver had to be retrieved after going down a 75-foot embankment following a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle 20 metres down embankment

At least one driver was airlifted to hospital, Lougheed Highway shut down after crash in Ruskin

A multi-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge Monday night sent a man to hospital by air ambulance.

The three-vehicle collision was reported in the 28000-block of Lougheed at about 11:30 p.m. The crash knocked one vehicle down a 20-metre embankment. It came to rest near the train tracks that run between the highway and Fraser River. The RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter attended the scene and assisted in locating the vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was reported trapped, and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue first responders had to cut off part of the vehicle roof to free him, a witness on scene reported.

RECENT: Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

After being extricated and stabilized, a rope rescue was required to get him back up to the road, where paramedics were waiting.

He was reportedly airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

A second person was transported to hospital in an ambulance van. Both patients had injuries that were not life threatening, Ridge Meadows RCMP reported. A third man was able to leave the scene without injuries.

“The investigation is in the early stages but police will be looking at factors such as speed, weather conditions and if any of the vehicles crossed center lines,” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashMaple Ridge

 

One man was airlifted to hospital in what’s believed to be serious condition after a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

One man was airlifted to hospital in what’s believed to be serious condition after a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Previous story
‘Optimism will prevail’: Surrey Board of Trade reviews labour survey
Next story
‘Call out the hate’: Green leader demands anti-Islamophobia plan from Ottawa

Just Posted

Long-time Cloverdale resident Peggy Hansen and her great-granddaughter, nine-year-old Charlotte, celebrate Peggy’s 100th birthday June 2 at Rosemary Heights Seniors Village. Peggy’s two remaining daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren helped the centenarian celebrate her unique milestone. (Photo: Submitted)
Long-time Cloverdale resident celebrates 100th birthday

Former Lord Tweedsmuir teacher turns 100

Benjamin Bos has been growing his hair out since January, 2020. Now he says he’ll donate his hair to charity, along with $6,000 he raised along the way. (Photo: submitted).
Surrey Christian School student to chop hair for charity

Benjamin Bos raised more than $6,000

Former Surrey councillor and finance committee chair Tom Gill charges that an increase to the capital parcel tax amounts to a “hidden tax” above and beyond the 2.9 per cent increase claimed by Mayor Doug McCallum. (Unsplash.com photo)
Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike

Larger-than-advertised increases prove need for independent auditor general: Annis

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta Police anti-gang team made 21 arrests last week

Police seized six prohibited weapons June 2-5, primarily spring-assisted knives and bear spray

RCMP logo
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say 12-year-old has been found

Lacey Braun reported missing Monday, last seen Sunday afternoon in 16400-block of 78A Avenue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childcare Educators recapture the momentum of the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Rob Fai (left), Ransford Brempong (middle) and Shantelle Chand make up the new on-air broadcast team for the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits announce new broadcast team

Rob Fai, Ransford Brempong and Shantelle Chand revealed as new on-air trio

Most Read