VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle 20 metres down embankment

At least one driver was airlifted to hospital, Lougheed Highway shut down after crash in Ruskin

One vehicle and its driver had to be retrieved after going down a 75-foot embankment following a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A multi-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge Monday night sent a man to hospital by air ambulance.

The three-vehicle collision was reported in the 28000-block of Lougheed at about 11:30 p.m. The crash knocked one vehicle down a 20-metre embankment. It came to rest near the train tracks that run between the highway and Fraser River. The RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter attended the scene and assisted in locating the vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was reported trapped, and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue first responders had to cut off part of the vehicle roof to free him, a witness on scene reported.

RECENT: Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

After being extricated and stabilized, a rope rescue was required to get him back up to the road, where paramedics were waiting.

He was reportedly airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

A second person was transported to hospital in an ambulance van. Both patients had injuries that were not life threatening, Ridge Meadows RCMP reported. A third man was able to leave the scene without injuries.

“The investigation is in the early stages but police will be looking at factors such as speed, weather conditions and if any of the vehicles crossed center lines,” said Const. Julie Klaussner. “Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time.”

car crashMaple Ridge

One man was airlifted to hospital in what’s believed to be serious condition after a three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Emergency crews had Lougheed Highway shut down for several hours after a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)