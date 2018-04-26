VIDEO: Mounties seek help identifying ‘makeup bandit’ in bank robbery

Suspect appears to have used makeup or fake tanner to possibly cover tattoos or scars, police say

Coquitlam RCMP are trying to tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery wearing more than just the usual disguise.

The robbery happened at a bank in the 2500 block of Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam on Nov. 1, 2017, according to a news release.

Investigators have a “high solve rate” for bank robberies, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, but this the suspect appeared to have used self-tanning product or heavy foundation makeup on his face and neck.

“It may be that he was trying to hide tattoos, a facial scar or some other distinguishing feature,” McLaughlin said.

The suspect is described as Aboriginal or Caucasian, with a round face and heavy build.

He’s believed to be 35 to 40 years old, and was wearing dark sunglasses, a navy windbreaker-style jacket with a New England Patriots logo, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap with a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call the Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers.