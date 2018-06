Man dies at the scene after crashing in the 2700 block of Deltaport Way

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after he crashed into a guard rail in Delta.

The biker was heading east in about the 2700 block of Deltaport Way around 9 a.m. when he hit the guard rail and was thrown off the bike.

He died at the scene.

One eastbound lane was shut down while investigators combed for evidence.

Speed appears to have been a factor, but police have yet to provide any details.

One eastbound lane of Deltaport Way was closed on Sunday while traffic analysts investigated. (Shane MacKichan)