VIDEO: Midnight fire damages one building on PNE grounds

Blaze was contained by Vancouver fire crews

A fire that broke out shortly after midnight at the PNE on Sunday (Feb. 20) damaged one building but did not injure any people or animals.

In a statement, the PNE said that the blaze broke out at the Technical Works Yard. That area contains two buildings with office space, trade workshops, supplies, vehicles and equipment and PNE memorabilia.

“The fire was contained to the smaller of the two buildings and losses include equipment, vehicles, tools and supplies,” the PNE stated. “There were no injuries.”

The fire was extinguished by Vancouver Fire Rescue before it could spread beyond the first building. The cause of the blaze is unknown and is under investigation.

