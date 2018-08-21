VIDEO: Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

It happened in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The scene after a Mercedes crashed into a garage in Surrey on Monday. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

NEWTON – A black Mercedes caught fire after crashing into the garage of a Surrey home Monday evening.

It happened in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Footage from the scene suggests the driver also hit trees before slamming into the garage.

“The car caught fire and did spread to the garage,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene, noting firefighters contained the blaze quickly.

There was a “massive police presence in the area as they searched for the suspect,” said the freelancer, who added the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

The Now-Leader has contact Surrey RCMP for more details.

More to come..