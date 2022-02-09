VIDEO: Man escapes from burning barn in Aldergrove

A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Multiple Langley Township fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 264th St. and 58th Ave. in Aldergrove on Monday night, Feb. 7. around 6:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a large barn was burning.

Area resident Jordan Robinson told the Langley Advance Times that a neighbour informed him the fire was discovered in a large barn used for tools and vehicles, when the man smelled smoke while he was inside the barn watching television.

“He opened his door and half his barn was already on fire,” Robinson related.

To escape, Robinson said his neighbour told him he had to “body slam” jammed metal doors to get out.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said the first arriving unit reported heavy flames and smoke showing from a large barn.

The homeowner was in the barn and was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke, Hewitson said.

“They exited the office to find most of the barn on fire, they narrowly escaped before dialling 911.”

Approximately 30 firefighters from Aldergrove, Otter and Murrayville battled the blaze for 90 minutes until it was under control.

Hewitson said officers on scene employed new state-of-the-art ground monitors and hand lines to bring the fire under control.

“Working smoke alarms and sprinklers would have alerted the occupant of the fire and helped to control the fire until crews arrived,” Hewitson commented.

A barn fire closed 264th St. near 58th Ave. in Aldergrove Monday night, Feb. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cause is unknown at this time and Langley fire investigators will be on scene in the morning to investigate the fire.

“Crews did a great job of preventing the fire from destroying heavy equipment that was stored close to the barn,” Hewitson added.

The barn itself housed several recreational vehicles, trucks and equipment.

