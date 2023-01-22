One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete hitting cars in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete hitting cars in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City after reports of suspect with machete

Weapon located

RCMP officers took down a suspect in Langley City, with at least five police vehicles and eight officers called to the scene Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22.

It happened around 2 p.m. in a back lane off 203rd Street near 56th Avenue.

Police said they were responding to reports of a man with a machete “punching” vehicles in the area and causing a disturbance.

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. A search of the area found the machete.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after report of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. Officers made the arrest near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. around 2 p.m. A search of the area found the machete.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers could be seen with guns drawn before a man was arrested at the back of a business.

RCMP Sgt. Kirby Adams told the Langley Advance Times the suspect, a man in his 30s, who was “well-known to us” was “confrontational” with officers.

The suspect is now in custody and expected to appear in court Monday.

One man was arrested after reports of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. At least five police vehicles and eight officers responded to the area near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One man was arrested after reports of an individual with a machete punching vehicles in Langley City. At least five police vehicles and eight officers responded to the area near 203rd Street and 56th Ave. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Officers searched the area and located the machete with the assistance of a police dog, Adams said.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UBC promises to go beyond eating well and exercising in healthy aging speaker series

Just Posted

A Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 66-year-old Terry Miller in Coquitlam nearly a year ago. (file photo)
Surrey man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in relation to Coquitlam stabbing death

A BNSF train was stopped for nearly three hours on Saturday, blocking access in and out of Crescent Beach. (Don Pitcairn photo)
BNSF train blocks access in and out of Crescent Beach Saturday

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds Attend TEDx Surrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre