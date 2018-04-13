UPDATE/VIDEO: Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Lougheed Highway

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge late Thursday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are now looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident – in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway around 9:55 p.m. – including those with dashboard cameras and may have video of the incident or the aftermath.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle travelling west.

“The vehicle did not remain in the area and the female tragically died at the scene,” according to Sgt. Michelle Luca.

Police shut down the highway between 216th and 222nd streets overnight while conducting the investigation.

A coroner’s van attended and a body was removed from the north side of the highway on the westbound lanes at approximately 219th Street at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

REMINDER – #BCHwy7 Closed due to vehicle incident between 216th and 222nd St #MapleRidge assessment in progress. Use alternate routes. https://t.co/iNpIvtuqLq — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 13, 2018

The highway has now reopened.

Maple Ridge resident Anthony Slater lives nearby and said he a heard a noise on the highway at about 10:30 p.m.

“I didn’t really think much about it.”

Police showed up about 10 minutes later and he saw officers searching on the road. Several pedestrians have have been struck on that part of the highway.

Three years ago, in April 2015, a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 21700-block of Lougheed.

In June 2013, a 17-year-old was hit by an eastbound RCMP cruiser around 12:30 a.m., while crossing Lougheed Highway, just east of 216th Street. He was seriously injured in the crash. The police car did not have its lights and sirens activated at the time of the accident.

In April 2012, a teen was hit while walking across Lougheed Highway. The 14-year-boy was crossing the highway, near 210th Street, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

In 2010, two pedestrians were killed in two separate accidents on the same stretch.

Lougheed Hwy closed in both directions between 222 and 216 due to tragic fatal crash. Investigation is in the early stages. More to follow. — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 13, 2018

• Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca. CrimeStoppers may pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.