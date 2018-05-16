VIDEO: Lest We Forget mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square demolished

The Lest We Forget mural, seen through the fencing at the Museum of Surrey construction site in late April. (Grace Kennedy)

The “Lest We Forget” mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square was demolished Wednesday morning, as part of the planned Museum of Surrey expansion.

The mural, which featured local veteran Bill Larson, occupied a spot of honour in Veterans Square since 2005, and was a backdrop for more than a decade of Remembrance Day ceremonies held at the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

The “Lest We Forget” mural’s story will live on, as museum volunteers have digitized the mural.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter