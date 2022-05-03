Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

Firefighters on scene at 30515 Cardinal Ave; fire has spread from 3rd to 4rth floor

A large apartment fire has broken out in a west Abbotsford building.

The fire alarm first called Abbotsford firefighters to the scene on 30515 Cardinal Ave at 6 a.m., and the crews are still working to contain the flames as of 8 a.m.

Abbotsford Police and fire crews from Mission have been called in to assist. The blaze has jumped from the third to fourth floor, and fire crews are using hoses to spray water on the roof.

The flames are visible from the streets, and a heavy stream on thick dark smoke is rising from the building.

City buses have been set up for residents to wait in.

Abbotsford Police have asked the public to avoid the area, as evacuations are underway.

Only the entrance to the apartment complex has been completely blocked off.

abbotsfordfire

 

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire has jumped from the 3rd floor to the 4th floor. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire has jumped from the 3rd floor to the 4th floor. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say
Next story
Report: US Supreme Court draft suggests landmark abortion ruling could be overturned

Just Posted

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 30. (Photo submitted)
Thousands in scholarship money once again available to Surrey students

File photo
Surrey teacher reprimanded for angrily telling her class a student was failing

The Semiahmoo Secondary Grade 12 Jazz Band with director Dagan Lowe (at right) will join with counterparts from Nanaimo’s Wellington Secondary in a North Vancouver concert this Friday. Contributed photo
Young jazz musicians from Surrey and Nanaimo meet as concert collaborators

Surrey Police Service Chief Norm Lipinski takes questions after his speech during a luncheon at 5 Star Catering in Cloverdale. Scott Wheatley (left) and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce hosted the luncheon. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Guests get into emotionally-charged exchange at Cloverdale chamber event