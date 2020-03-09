Peter Latzel was first in line at the Langley Costco on Sunday, March 8th. After two days of trying to find a store with toilet paper in stock, the Surrey dad got up early to make sure he could get enough to meet his family’s needs. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

Lineups reported and purchase limits imposed as virus-inspired bulk buying continues

After two days of trying and failing to find a store with adequate stocks of toilet paper, Peter Latzel got up early Sunday morning, March 8th, to be first in line at the Langley Costco store.

“It’s crazy,” Latzel told the Langley Advance Times.

Latzel, who lives near the Surrey-Langley border, said he wasn’t among those who were hoarding out of concern about the COVID-19 virus, but he was being forced to queue up to make sure he had enough for his wife and two kids.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my family’s needs,” Latzel said.

A Langley woman, who did not want to be named, said she decided to arrive early at Costco for the same reason

“I’m going to buy two packages of toilet paper and some wipes,” she explained.

“They were out everywhere else [I looked].”

Sunday morning, a Costco worker was telling customers that the store went through its entire stock in a matter of minutes on Saturday, but more had been brought in.

“[But] if you’re not here by 9 a.m. you may not get any,” he warned.

One witness reported the in-store line-up for toilet paper exceeded 30 people in Costco at one point on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

READ MORE: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Down the road from the Costco store, the Save-On-Foods store had managed to re-stock its shelves after they were emptied Saturday.

One staffer noticed the biggest bulk buying appeared to be by younger people, “anyone born after 1990,” while older patrons were buying less.

At the Langley Walmart store, signs announcing a two-package-per-person policy had been posted on nearly-depleted toilet paper racks.

“Thank you for being understanding and allowing all customers to have access to paper,” the notice said.

In Langley City, the Independent Grocer was almost sold out of toilet paper by mid-day Saturday, with the exception of a handful of small packages, and the pharmacy next door was completely out of disinfecting wipes.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port
Next story
UPDATE: COVID-19 concerns chamber to reschedule South Surrey business event

Just Posted

Cloverdale Library reopens

After extensive facelift, library adds reading & study areas, computers, and a duplo wall

‘Very violent’: Eyewitness recalls seeing altercation between Surrey couple prior to woman’s murder

A driver saw accused murderer Tejwant Danjou’s argument with wife at Mission Hill Winery

Thief steals truck trailer and $20,000 in lumber from Surrey business

Surrey RCMP release photos of March 1 heist in hopes of finding suspect

UPDATE: COVID-19 concerns chamber to reschedule South Surrey business event

March 10 event was set to be held at Starline Windows in Campbell Heights

Ice show returns to Cloverdale Arena

Cloverdale Skating Club to put on its biennial ice performance

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

VIDEO: Langley stores struggle to keep up with demand for toilet paper

Lineups reported and purchase limits imposed as virus-inspired bulk buying continues

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read