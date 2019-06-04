A mountain biker was rescued from Mt. Seymour Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.

Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.

North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.

