VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries
A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018
The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3
‘It’s very unusual that two arsons would happen across the street from each other,’ says resident
Councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial also find it wanting
Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year
Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women
Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction
The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples
Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill
Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA
Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered
Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released
Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.
Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year
Councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial also find it wanting
Free, single-day event offers ‘behind the scenes’ tours and more
Sarah Jickling and Kelsie Grazier work with Delview Secondary students as part of a UBC program
James Gilleland, 33, of Surrey is facing charges
GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities
Funds raised to provide a North Delta student with $1,000 towards their post-secondary education