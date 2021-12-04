Fire crews were still on scene of a fatal fire on Wilding Court in Langley Meadows. The fire was reported early in the morning Friday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: House fire claims the life of a Langley man

Fire officials are still on scene investigating a blaze in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood

By Dan Ferguson and Roxanne Hooper

Fire officials are still combing through the charred rubble and personal belongings of a man killed in a Langley house fire early Friday morning.

Langley Township fire crews were called to a house fire on Wilding Court in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning to find a home partially engulfed by fire, said assistant fire chief Andy Hewiston.

“Crew arrived on scene to find flames coming out from the garage,” he elaborated.

After knocking down the blaze from the outside, firefighters entered the two-storey home and discovered a man inside. Despite 45-minutes of trying to resuscitate him, paramedics and firefighters were unable to save the man, Hewitson said.

“Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. The patient was pronounced dead on scene,” he said from the scene.

Fire officials were still on site more than a day later looking for answers.

“Currently the fire is still under investigation. No cause or point of origin determined as of yet. We’re working with RCMP to determine that,” Hewitson told Langley Advance Times.

One corner of the house was heavily damaged by the fire, and a structural engineer will be brought in to determine if it’s safe to enter. In the meantime, Mounties are holding the scene while the investigation continues, Hewitson noted.

According to neighbours, there was only one man believed to be living in the home.

RECENT BLAZE: VIDEO – Langley store quickly reopens following early Friday morning fire

There was another fatal fire in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood in June 2020, where three family members were found dead in a suspicious blaze. A young Langley man is now facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of his sibling, mother, and mother’s boyfriend.

READ MORE: Trial in Langley triple-murder case not expected until next fall

Stay tuned for more information on the blaze, as it comes available…

