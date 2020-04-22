Hayley Wickenheiser in a video calling for donations at a “Conquer COVID-19” drive planned in Surrey on Saturday, April 25.

VIDEO: Hockey’s Wickenheiser calls for donations in Surrey at ‘Conquer COVID-19’ event

Saturday’s ‘contactless’ event is planned at Canstar Restorations in Port Kells

Hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser is encouraging donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) during a drive planned in Surrey this Saturday (April 25).

The event is part of the “Conquer COVID-19” campaign backed by the Olympic gold-medalist and also Vancouver-raised actor Ryan Reynolds, among others.

In a news release, the grassroots organization is described as “a collaboration between Canadian physicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs, celebrities and volunteers who are working together to ensure Canada’s frontline workers are equipped with the necessary protective gear to battle COVID-19.”

In Surrey, Saturday’s “contactless” event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Canstar Restorations, 9377 193rd St., in the Port Kells area. Similar donation drives have taken place in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

A four-time Olympic gold medallist and Order of Canada recipient, Wickenheiser is a frequent visitor to Surrey during the annual Wickfest female hockey tournament she founded.

RELATED STORY: Hayley Wickenheiser says women's hockey has 'come a long way' at Surrey event.

The Conquer COVID-19 campaign calls on businesses and individuals to bring sealed and unused, masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other PPE equipment for a contactless drop off donation.

“Ensuring we have a high-quality supply of PPE to protect our vulnerable front-line workers is vital as we continue to battle COVID-19,” Wickenheiser said in a news release.

“The nurses, doctors, paramedics, police and fire services in our communities are our lifeline in fighting this virus. We must do everything we can to protect them, so they can continue to save the lives of thousands of Canadians. Even the smallest donation can impact saving lives, and I ask you to step up and support this cause if you can.”

Reynolds has gotten involved by praising the initiative on social media.

Supplies from the drive will be going to local hospitals, family physicians, nursing homes, elderly care facilities, women’s shelters and other community health groups, according to organizers.

In addition to PPE supplies, the organization is also collecting baby monitors, diapers, wipes, formula and hygiene products for local women’s shelters.


Coronavirus

VIDEO: Hockey’s Wickenheiser calls for donations in Surrey at ‘Conquer COVID-19’ event

Most Read