Photo: Curtis Kreklau Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire Service were on scene of a fire and possible explosion at a Guildford townhouse Saturday afternoon. Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire Service were on scene of a fire and possible explosion at a Guildford townhouse Saturday afternoon. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

VIDEO: Families displaced after fire, explosion at Surrey townhouse

Pictures show exterior damage to building, shattered window

Four families have been displaced following a fire and explosion in a Guildford townhouse complex Saturday afternoon (April 6).

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 15200-block of 105th Avenue around 12;15 p.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. The freelancer an exterior wall could be seen “blown out” and an upper window was shattered as well. He said there was a “noxious” smell in the air.

Battalion chief Dave Wyatt said it was an explosion in the basement of a townhouse unit. It was about a 20-lb. propane bottle that exploded, and there was “very little fire,” Wyatt told the Now-Leader.

Because of the explosion, Wyatt said, the building has been “compromised.” He said city engineers will have to look at the homes on Monday.

“It’s essentially displaced families in three other units, which is pretty tough,” said Wyatt, adding that there were “fortunately no injuries.”

Wyatt said Surrey RCMP have the building blocked off.

While he doesn’t know the cause of the fire yet, Wyatt said investigators are working on it.


