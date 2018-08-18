VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Ground crews near Fort St. James kept a close eye on the Shovel Lake fire overnight. Officials hope that today’s winds remain light.

The fire, burning at an estimated 78,564 hectares is the largest fire burning in B.C.

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, BC Wildfire Service said the reduction in size was due to more accurate mapping thanks to clear skies that moved in late Friday.

The fire remains active, visible from surrounding communities including Fraser Lake and Endako. Yesterday, due to mid-day wind, the provincial wildfire service issued an extreme fire behaviour warning.

READ MORE: RCMP work to ‘neutralize’ explosives on property near Shovel Lake wildfire

“When (humidity) drops below a certain percentage that’s when we start to see increased fire behaviour as the fuels start to dry out. Because all our fuels are already pretty dry, when there is no humidity to help out, it just increases fire behaviour,” fire information officer Forest Tower said at the time.

The aggressive fire is under 24-7 watch by a rotating shift crew made up of structural protection specialists and firefighters, BC Wildfire Service said.

Supplied with equipment from the Office of the Fire Commissioner the team is assessing and protecting structures as needed on the north shore of Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en and out to the Echo Lake and Dog Creek areas.

Sign near a work site in Fort St. James.(Alex Pierre/Facebook)

Firefighters from Mexico sent to help fight the raging fire, were able to deal with smouldering hotspots in areas burned near Endako.

Meanwhile, crews were able to conduct a burn-off from Stern Lake to Ormond Creek to remove fuels from the south perimeter. The planned ignition was supported by water-skimming aircraft.

“This will act as a fuel free area to help stop the fire growth south towards the north shore of Fraser Lake by removing fuel within the fire perimeter to eliminate the chance of re-burn and fire spotting potential,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for sun with variable winds from the south and southwest moving in with some gusts anticipated. The 113 firefighters will be working towards establishing guards along the Pacific Northern Gas pipeline, east from Stern Lake, as well as along the east side of the fire on the Sutherland Forest Service road and Barlow Forest Service Road.

There are nearly 600 blazes burning across the province.

Have photos or a news tip about the Shovel Lake wildfire? Email provincial reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘Shovel Lake’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study
Next story
Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Just Posted

Axe thrower finishes 30th at U.S. event

Surrey’s Tiffany Fatima may not have won, but she had ‘a lot of fun’

Whalley falls in first game of Little League World Series

Team Canada goes down to powerful Panama in Williamsport

Surrey looks to target illegal dumpers with surveillance cameras

Since 2007, illegal dumping has cost the City of Surrey more than $8.5 million dollars

Peacock trapping to commence in early September, says City of Surrey

Since plan approved in June, bylaw has focused on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

BIA plans three events for civic candidates this September, ahead of the Oct. 20 election

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid for study to understand Canadian attitudes

These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax

VIDEO: World of Magic coming to Vancouver

Seven magic shows will appear at the Vancouver Playhouse from September 7 to 9

Safeway union urges rejection of mediator recommendations

Says mediator asks for too many concessions

Fire chases B.C. crews out of their own camp

Crews in Burns Lake had to leave after a wildfire reportedly overtook their sleeping quarters

VIDEO: RibFest kicks off in Langley

Free event features barbecue ribs, chicken, pork and brisket from Canada’s top rib artists

Most Read