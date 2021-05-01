VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
After months in hibernation, Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears have awakened to signs of spring Thursday.

Emerging through a bed of snow April 29, Grinder and Coola clawed their way into a new season, which they enjoyed by chewing on grass and rolling in the snow.

The bears first burrowed in a den at the Grouse Mountain Refuge for Endangered Wildlife November 10. The pair stayed there for their longest winter dormancy since their 2001 arrival – 170 days.

In the wild, bears will hibernate anywhere from a few weeks to six months, depending on snow conditions.

A live stream of the bears’ progress can be followed on the Mountain’s website.


Most Read