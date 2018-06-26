Jeffery Simpson has announced his bid for a seat on White Rock council. (Facebook photo)

Video-game developer aims for White Rock council seat

Jeffery Simpson announces independent run

A veteran video-game developer has announced he is throwing his hat in the ring for White Rock council in the upcoming election.

Running as an independent, Jeffery Simpson said he “hopes to bring a new open, positive and collaborative approach to city hall.”

“Globally, we’ve seen recent elections where toxic campaigns get in the way of governing,” Simpson said in a news release Monday.

“I’ve made a career of working with other passionate people to create great things, and I hope to be able to work with my fellow councillors, the new mayor and the citizens of White Rock to help guide the city through a vital period in its history.”

Simpson, a father of two, said he has pledged to run a ‘zero waste’ campaign – no lawn signs, handouts posters or door hangers. Along the same line, he identified a ban on single-use plastic bags in White Rock stores as one of his “signature” proposals.

“White Rock calls itself the City by the Sea and benefits from a beautiful and clean ocean. As citizens we should be doing what we can to reduce our use of plastic, as so much of it ends up polluting the sea that we all love,” Simpson said.

Reinstating question period is also one of his goals.

