VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

A woman’s footage of an apparent TV theft in Langford has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Shannon Burnside shared a post on New Year’s Eve around 4:30 p.m. of a black SUV with a stolen TV hanging out of the back passenger’s side door. A man can be seen running alongside the car and jumping in before the driver speeds off, narrowly missing stopped vehicles.

READ ALSO: Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

“These guys just stole this TV from Superstore,” Burnside wrote.

West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a stolen TV from the Langford Superstore and the incident remains under investigation. Management at Superstore declined for comment.

