VIDEO: Fire near Brydon Lagoon in Langley City

Blaze on Langley-Surrey border drew response from both fire departments

Firefighters from Langley and Surrey battled a brush fire near Brydon Lagoon Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. near Surrey-Langley border in the 19400 block of Colebrook Road and covered an area of about 600 feet by 300 feet.

It took just over an hour to knock the fire down and firefighters remained on the scene to deal with the remaining hot spots for about two more hours.

Four vehicles and 24 firefighters from the Surrey fire department took the call and Langley City sent three vehicles and 17 firefighters when Surrey crews ran out of water.

Langley fire chief Rory Thompson said the Langley crews connected a hydrant to get water to the scene and assisted in the fire fight.

“We ran about half-a-mile of hose,” Thompson said.

No injuries were reported.

According to one observer, the area near the lagoon, located just off 53 Avenue near 198 Street, has been used as a camping spot by homeless people in the past.

A homeless camp was the suspected cause of two other brush fires earlier this month in the woods behind behind McLeod Athletic Park in Langley Township.

The lagoon is a former sewage settling pond that was part of the City of Langley’s first sewer system.

It was constructed on land sold by farmer John Brydon.

When the City joined the Greater Vancouver Regional District and its sewer services in 1970, the Langley Field Naturalists (LFN) convinced the City to designate the decommissioned pond as a nature park, adding trees and a trail.

