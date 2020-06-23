Image from video posted to twitter.com/AndyBaryer.

VIDEO: Fire engulfs Surrey house

Near 103rd Avenue and 143st Street

Fire has ripped through a house in Surrey, near the intersection of 103rd Avenue and 143rd Street.

Twitter user Andy Baryer posted video of the blaze at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday (June 23).

“Breaking News, my next door neighbor’s house is on fire, heard a loud bang then it started on fire,” Baryer posted.

Road closures in the area are in place, due to the fire.

“Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews attend to the fire,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Corporal Elenore Sturko in an email.

“No injuries have been reported.”

More to come…

