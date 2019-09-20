VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Downtown fire appears to have spread to New World Cafe next to Diamonds and Dust. Angie Mindus photo
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department battle a blaze in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo

A Friday morning fire has destroyed a historic Williams Lake building that houses a strip club which has been targeted by multiple attempts of arson in recent months.

About 25 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene at about 5:40 a.m. working to put out the blaze while RCMP secured the block.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said no one has been injured in the fire and crews remain on scene as of 9:20 a.m., working hard to contain the blaze.

Firefighters took to the roof of the nearby barber shop attempting to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring building, New World Cafe at 72 Oliver St., as well as Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the other side.

Smoke could be seen billowing up above New World Cafe.

In the back of Diamonds and Dust, the fire had not reached the small house at the back entrance.

The business has been the target of multiple close-call arson attempts this year, but each time employees and firefighters were able to put out the fires.

WATCH: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock and South Surrey voices weigh in Trudeau ‘brownface’ and ‘blackface’

Just Posted

Council to look into Cloverdale arena project

Plans could include twinning existing rink

Ocean Athletics takes aim at Project Play contest in quest for track resurfacing

South Surrey Athletic Park track ‘eight years behind it’s best-before date’ says club

White Rock and South Surrey voices weigh in Trudeau ‘brownface’ and ‘blackface’

People are going to have to make an “individual choice” on how to react, says columnist

Surrey Teachers’ Association rallies about bargaining agreements at NDP MLA offices

Two other rallies planned for Sept. 26

South Surrey elementary school to celebrate 70 years

Ray Shepherd Elementary to host anniversary event

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Most Read