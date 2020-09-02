VIDEO: Fire damages two-storey house in Newton

Fire and RCMP investigators were called to the scene

Firefighters battle flames at a house in Newton on Tuesday evening, Sept. 1. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey fire crews were busy fighting a two-alarm blaze in Newton on Tuesday evening (Sept. 1) just after 8 p.m.

The two-storey house, at the corner of 125th Street and 68th Avenue, was extensively damaged, according to a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene.

Firefighters arrived to flames coming from the rear of the house, and it appears the fire started in the basement of the home and spread from there.

Fire and RCMP investigators were called to the scene, according to the freelancer, who said several people are displaced due to the fire.

More than two dozen firefighters were called.

