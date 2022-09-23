Surrey firefighters battle a blaze at a home in the 8900-block of Crichton Dr. Thursday evening. (Shane McKichan photo)

VIDEO: Fire crews tackle house fire in Surrey Thursday evening

Blaze happened in two-storey home in 8900-block of Crichton Drive

A fire ripped through a north Surrey house Thursday evening, though fire crews were able to contain the blaze within about 20 minutes.

The blaze, in a two-storey house in the 8900-block of Crichton Dr. – just north of Bear Creek Park, and a block east of King George Boulevard – was large enough that heavy smoke could be seen from a distance, according to one witness.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 7:45 p.m. and “made an aggressive interior attack” the witness continued, in order to contain the fire. More than 20 firefighters were on the scene helping to extinguish the fire, he added.

There was no word yet on any injuries or on the cause of the fire.


