VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says there will be no decision made about hiking the carbon price beyond $50 a tonne for at least another two years.

The Ecofiscal Commission study released last week suggested the most efficient way for Canada to hit its 2030 emissions targets was by quadrupling the carbon price to $210 a tonne.

Wilkinson says Canada must get much more aggressive in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but any increases to the carbon price won’t be decided until after the promised review is completed in 2022.

Still, Wilkinson says his priority as the new minister in charge of Canada’s climate action plan is to figure out how Canada will hit its goal to eliminate almost one-third of Canada’s emissions over the next 11 years.

After that, he will turn his attention to addressing a Liberal election promise to exceed the 2030 target.

Wilkinson says he will go to the annual United Nations climate meetings in Spain next week to say Canada will live up to that promise, but specifics about how Canada will get there won’t likely be revealed until the fall of 2020.

The Canadian Press

