A burned out vehicle was found in southwest Abbotsford shortly after the shooting in Aldergrove. (Shane Mackichan YouTube video)

‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigates scene of Langley’s first 2019 homicide

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

The homicide team is still looking for witnesses as they investigate Tuesday night’s shooting at an Aldergrove McDonald’s.

Integrated Investigation Homicide team Sgt. Frank Jang said the shooting at 264 Street and 56 Avenue around 8 p.m. was targeted.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, was shot dead right at the front door of the Gloucester McDonald’s.

“[The victim] has ties to gang activity,” Jang said.

Jang said the man was “well known to police.”

The victim had “multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

Police have identified him but have not yet notified his family, who Jang said are not local.

A burned out black SUV was later found in southwest Abbotsford and Jang says police belive it’s “directly linked” to the homicide.

“It’s still very early in the investigation,” Jang said at a press conference at the Langley RCMP detachment on Wednesday.

The scene at the Gloucester McDonald’s was “traumatic” and “shocking,” he said.

“There were many children and families [there],” Jang said.

“For this to happen – it is unnaccceptable, it shows the brazenness and recklessness of these people.”

Forensic investigators are still at the McDonald’s, Jang said, and will likely be there for most of the Tuesday.

An eyewitness said he heard multiple gunshots, close together, then saw the victim lying on the ground.

“It was boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom,” said the witness, who did not want his name used.

“Probably 12 to 14 times.”

He could see the victim, a man wearing dark-coloured clothes, lying outside the entrance door to the McDonalds restaurant.

Multiple police units were on scene within five minutes the witness told The Langley Advance Times.”

“They were quick.”

Footage from the scene shows the restaurant with blasted windows. Jang would not confirm if bullets struck anything inside the restaurant.

He said it was lucky that the bullets didn’t hit anyone else.

“The fact that it didn’t strike a child a mom or a dad, you have to be incredibly thankful,” Jang said.

“They struck the victim, struck the pavement, [and] struck the glass.”

Witness Danielle Washington said the shots rang out while the restaurant was full of people.

“Both myself and [my] kids were so close to being shot as we were in the drive-thru,” Washington posted on social media.

“As we were leaving my daughter saw the body on the ground,” she said.

The incident had Aldergrove residents on edge.

“We were sitting on our back porch when we heard between eight and a dozen shots,” said Karen Hobbis, a resident who lives just one block from the intersection.

“We weren’t totally positive they were gunshots,” Hobbis admitted about the popping sounds.

But “within five minutes there were sirens and everybody started coming. There has to be at least a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and I believe I heard ambulance from the siren sounds,” Hobbis reported.

Another Aldergrove resident in the area noted the heavy police presence and another was able to capture a blurry photo of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

When contacted via phone, an employee at McDonalds confirmed that emergency vehicles were on scene but said they could not comment further.

More details to come as they emerge–

 

Various emergency services were disptached to the incident, including a police dog team. (Shane Mackichan YouTube video)

(Shane Mackichan YouTube video)

Previous story
Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging
Next story
VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Just Posted

‘Ridiculous idea’: Surrey councillor slams mayor’s vow to deny ride-hailing licenses

Annis says McCallum should be working for residents, not ‘handful of taxi owners’

500 Surrey employees to lose jobs as Teal-Jones shuts down coastal logging

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Surrey crash victim sues city, claiming trees obscured stop sign

Plaintiff claims Surrey failed to properly inspect, maintain and trim trees that obscured sign

Panorama Ridge burger fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Sia Sidhu will host fifth charity sale at her Surrey home

Surrey’s second ‘Come Dancing Around the World’ series starts with Tiller’s Folly

Local trio set to kick off the four-dance series at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

A call for volunteers at the World Lacrosse Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Billed as a rare opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes view of major international event

U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Most Read