A 17-year-old male from Surrey has been identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash involving a 2021 Tesla on Fraser Highway in Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood on Saturday night, Jan. 7. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fatal crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood

Teen from Surrey died in single vehicle incident Saturday night

  • Jan. 8, 2023 9:45 a.m.
  • News

A 17-year-old male Surrey resident has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle crash that closed Fraser Highway in Langley’s Murrayville neighbourhood for several hours on Saturday night, Jan. 7.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were called to the scene near 226th Street and 48th Avenue around 9 p.m. after a 2021 Tesla went off the road, crashing through a fence.

The victim was the lone occupant of the Tesla. Their name has not been released.

Crews closed Fraser Highway between 232nd Street and 48th Avenue.

Langley RCMP said cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Langley RCMP

 

