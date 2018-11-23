VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

The home of a famed woodcarver in B.C.’s East Kootenay has been destroyed by fire.

Rolf Heer, of the community of Radium north of Invermere, was pulled safely out of the home as firefighters tried to fight off the encroaching flames.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Heer is suffering from terminal cancer. He put his iconic Home of a Thousand Faces up for sale, as doctors have told him he does not have long to live.

This is not the first time Mr. Heer’s house has had a fire. He told the Pioneer in previous interview that when part of his home burned down decades ago, he was so bothered by the bureucratic process he simply didn’t follow it.

