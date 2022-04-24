VIDEO: Eyewitness saw men fleeing suspicious Aldergrove fire

Thomas Waite said he was handcuffed by police for being ‘too close’ to the blaze

Before firefighters and police arrived at the scene of an Aldergrove fire late Saturday night, April 23, some men were seen running from the scene.

That’s according to eyewitness Thomas Waite, who shot video of the early stages of the fire.

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23.

Nineteen firefighters from three halls responded.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fire in Aldergrove restaurant ‘suspicious’

Waite, an Aldergrove resident, said he walking back from the nearby 7-11 store after leaving his girlfriend’s house, when he saw flames at the rear of the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway, and a man running away.

“I saw him run, saying, ‘I need a phone! I need a phone!,” Waite reported.

“Three males in their 20s followed. I don’t know if they were friends, or were chasing after him.”

Aldergrove resident Thomas Waite recorded the early stages of the Saturday night April 23 fire that damaged a restaurant. He said he witnessed several people fleeing the scene before police and fire arrived. (Thomas Waite/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Thomas Waite recorded the early stages of the Saturday night April 23 fire that damaged a restaurant. He said he witnessed several people fleeing the scene before police and fire arrived. (Thomas Waite/Special to Langley Advance Times)

He said the first man appeared to be a homeless person, a Caucasian man in his 40s, who is known to sleep at the back of the restaurant.

“According to him, the restaurant proprietor allows him to sleep there, as I personally asked him in the past,” Waite recalled.

“I strongly doubt this was intentional. He considers it his home or at least his resting place.”

Waite said the amount of trash where the man camped has been growing steadily for the better part of a year, “and as unfortunate a thought [as] this is, anyone could tell this was only a matter of time. Gas tanks were visible as was drug paraphernalia.”

Waite said he called 911 to report the fire, and began to shoot video.

Aldergrove resident Thomas Waite recorded the early stages of the Saturday night April 23 fire that damaged a restaurant. He said he witnessed several people fleeing the scene before police and fire arrived. (Thomas Waite/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove resident Thomas Waite recorded the early stages of the Saturday night April 23 fire that damaged a restaurant. He said he witnessed several people fleeing the scene before police and fire arrived. (Thomas Waite/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Waite said he was detained by police at the scene in handcuffs.

“Their reason for detaining me?” Waite told the Langley Advance Times.

“I was “too close” (there was no crime scene marked off) and I let it be known that I knew I was in my right to document their behaviour. I asked if I was being arrested and if not, I’d be leaving. Thirty minutes was wasted teaching me a lesson that could have been used taking my statement.”

“They also threw my ice cream in the garbage,” Waite added.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a male was “detained briefly as a person of interest at the fire.”

READ ALSO: Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Valley home in Langley

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley

Previous story
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains

Just Posted

A proposal is before city council to paint another mural on the back of the Mates Uniforms building at 5696 176th Street. The proposed piece “Aspire to Inspire” would be painted on the north face of the back of the building and would be just around the corner from “Sunshine Circle,” a mural painted on the bilding in October, 2021. (Image via City of Surrey)
Another mural may be coming to Cloverdale

The City of Surrey’s town centre plan for Cloverdale defines the plan area as running from 60th Avenue in the north, down to the industrial and commercial areas south of Highway 10, and between 172nd Street and 180th Street, including the Kwantlen Polytechnic University area. (Image via City of Surrey)
BIA director wants Cloverdale Town Centre Plan revamped

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Six child-care providers in Surrey receiving funding for 531 spaces

Samples of food were collected and later tested positive for THC, according to police report
Life drawing skills showcased in White Rock exhibitions