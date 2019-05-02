Chilliwack Fire Department crews battle an industrial building at the corner of Nowell Street and Fourth Avenue that started at around 11 a.m. on May 2, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

VIDEO: Explosions, massive fire at Chilliwack industrial building

Welding equipment inside business adjacent to residential area near downtown Chilliwack

A dramatic fire Thursday morning at a Chilliwack industrial site adjacent to residential homes destroyed at least one building and had neighbours all over streets and lawns watching the crews in action.

Several explosions could be heard as flames ripped the building at the corner of Nowell Street and Fourth Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m., the home of Target Steel and Sea Container.

By the time crews from multiple firehalls arrived on the scene, neighbours who had heard explosions, saw flames or smelled smoke came out to see what was happening.

The building in question is on Fourth Avenue adjacent to residential homes both on Third Avenue and Nowell. At least one neighbour was hosing down his garage on the lane behind the fire as crews began spreading water on the blaze.

One neighbour on Third Avenue said he called 911 when it started.

“It happened so quick,” he said. “We were on the porch, heard one big bang and then all the cladding off the side of the building just blew off. I phoned 911 and ran down, but there was no way I could get to the building.”

According to the company’s Facebook page, Target customizes steel containers for shipping and storage. The work involves welding, and one neighbour said there were definitely acetylene tanks in the building.

“I don’t know if there was somebody working there today.”

As fire crews battled the flames, a huge column of black smoke billowed out from the building that was visible from across the city.

BC Hydro and Fortis Gas were also on scene to shut down services in the nearby area.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any civilian or firefighter injuries yet.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Neighbours watch as Chilliwack Fire Department crews battle an industrial building at the corner of Nowell Street and Fourth Avenue that started at around 11 a.m. on May 2, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Previous story
Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack
Next story
Surrey council expenses, remuneration $193,519 in first quarter

Just Posted

Cloverdale veteran, singer remembered for ‘amazing sense of humour’

Norma Cowley met life with a ‘smile and a laugh’

Province gives OK for environmental assessment certificate for Pattullo replacement

Ministers ‘confident’ that project will be done without ‘significant adverse effects’

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn

Filmed performances feature Daniel James’ Brass Camel and others on TV/internet series

Surrey Fire Service opens new training facility

Department outgrew previous facility number of years ago: fire chief

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack

A man was found badly hurt in a washroom at the Carnegie Centre

Lower Mainland church, mosque come together after New Zealand attacks

From tragedy and pain grows trust and friendship

VIDEO: Explosions, massive fire at Chilliwack industrial building

Welding equipment inside business adjacent to residential area near downtown Chilliwack

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Most Read