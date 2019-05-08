An area near 272 Street and Fraser Highway was evacuated after what looked like grenades were found in a storage unit. Sarah Grochowski/Black Press Media

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

  • May. 8, 2019 11:50 a.m.
  • News

The Explosives Disposals Unit is now at the scene where at least 10 businesses were evacuated along the Fraser Highway in Aldergrove between 272nd and 273rd Streets.

On Wednesday morning police closed off the area following a report that two devices resembling grenades were found in a business.

www.facebook.com

Police said the order was issued as a precaution.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” one officer said.

Reports from the scene said the discovery was made in the back yard of Alder Natural Foods.

Ben Faley, owner of the business, said it was a can of gasoline with what appeared to be a toy grenade on top.

Del Pollo restaurant chef Cuc Lam was unable to get to work as a result as a result of the police-ordered shutdown.

“I can’t believe it’s happening,” Lam said.

Police were called at approximately 10:30 this morning when the two devices were found in what was described as a storage cabinet.

The Explosive Disposal Unit has been called in.

There were no reports on injuries.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Cameras will ticket speeding drivers at seven Surrey intersections – even if light is green
Next story
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Just Posted

KPU’s campuses in Surrey, Langley evacuated after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

All five campuses being evacuated, closed for remainder of day

Surrey mayor again denies councillor’s attempt to shed public light on police transition plan

Frustrated Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew says city council should not be ‘hiding in the shadows’

Naked man detained after climbing on car in North Delta

Officers detained the man under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital

BLOG: Haida Gwaii trip prompts ‘clearer sense of knowledge on Indigenous culture’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share experience in Haida Gwaii

‘I know where I belong’: Surrey’s ‘King’ Kongbo stoked about CFL pick but still has NFL dreams

Former star at Holy Cross ‘feels good’ following rehab of knee torn up while with Tennessee Vols

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

350 tonnes of pigeon poop on Saskatoon bridge

Crews are trying to clean the bridge of the feces of what is roughly equal to 230 cars

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Employees recovering after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of Abbotsford development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Daughter of 92-year-old Chilliwack man robbed on his porch wants suspect found

‘I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done this and I don’t think it will be the last’

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read