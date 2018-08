Officers negotiated with man for about four hours before he was arrested and taken to hospital

A man was arrested and taken to hospital Friday morning after the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was called to Port Moody.

Local police responded to a report of a distraught man with a gun locked in his home near the 100 block of Aspenwood Drive around 6:45 a.m.

A negotiator was called in, as well as the ERT, and the area was cordoned off.

The man was taken into custody around 11 a.m., treated by paramedics, then taken to hospital.

