VIDEO: East Beach construction in White Rock captured by Amtrak passenger

Section of beach has been behind barricades for months

A portion of White Rock’s East Beach, which has been behind barricades since a violent windstorm last December, was captured on video by an Amtrak passenger on Wednesday.

Shared with Peace Arch News, the video shows some of the work that has been done since the windstorm caused extensive damage to the section of beach. The video also shows the construction progress of the rail safety upgrades along the railway.

Work began on the East Beach railway crossings last November. Co-funded by Transport Canada, the project is aimed at upgrading railway safety along the waterfront, and particularly at pedestrian crossings, in keeping with the new federal grade crossing regulations introduced in 2014.

On March 30, White Rock Coun. Christopher Trevelyan posted a timeline update on waterfront projects.

The update said that all rail crossings are expected to be complete by May 1, and East Beach is to open to the public by mid-May.