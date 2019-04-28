Video shows progress on White Rock’s East Beach. (@y_yejin2 Instagram video)

VIDEO: East Beach construction in White Rock captured by Amtrak passenger

Section of beach has been behind barricades for months

A portion of White Rock’s East Beach, which has been behind barricades since a violent windstorm last December, was captured on video by an Amtrak passenger on Wednesday.

Shared with Peace Arch News, the video shows some of the work that has been done since the windstorm caused extensive damage to the section of beach. The video also shows the construction progress of the rail safety upgrades along the railway.

Work began on the East Beach railway crossings last November. Co-funded by Transport Canada, the project is aimed at upgrading railway safety along the waterfront, and particularly at pedestrian crossings, in keeping with the new federal grade crossing regulations introduced in 2014.

On March 30, White Rock Coun. Christopher Trevelyan posted a timeline update on waterfront projects.

The update said that all rail crossings are expected to be complete by May 1, and East Beach is to open to the public by mid-May.

Previous story
VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Just Posted

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invaded Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Surrey Alzheimer centre celebrates therapy pig’s first birthday

Staff throw party for Rosie the pig

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

One dead following shooting: Surrey RCMP

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

VIDEO: East Beach construction in White Rock captured by Amtrak passenger

Section of beach has been behind barricades for months

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police have arrested a suspect

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Most Read