Two lanes of Highway 1 were closed as police investigated a rollover crash early May 6. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

Police investigate the single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent one to hospital.

A mini van rolled over on Highway 1 near 192nd Street early Sunday morning.

The crash was in the eastbound lane, and a person was transported to hospital.

Two lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation.

 

VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree
B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer's funding

