VIDEO: Early morning blaze guts Surrey townhouse units

Police asking residents of Encore at Hillcrest for footage of fire

Surrey firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday morning (April 19) at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)

Police are going door-to-door at a Cloverdale townhouse complex asking for footage of a fire that gutted at least one townhouse early Wednesday morning (April 19).

The blaze, which also appeared to have damaged the neighbouring unit, happened at about midnight at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave. One neighbour used a garden hose to try to contain the flames before fire crews showed up.

There was also a heavy police presence in the complex as 16 firefighters doused the blaze.

Surrey Firefighters Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie said crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and then enter the building to complete searches.

No injuries have been reported and the cause in under investigation.

This is the second house fire in 24 hours in Cloverdale. Tuesday, fire levelled a house in the 5800-block of 168 Street. It took fire crews about an hour to gain control of the fire, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene. Surrey RCMP said the fire was not suspicious in nature.

This is the same house where in 2021, a man barricaded himself for more than four hours before he was taken into police custody.

The damage after a blaze early Wednesday morning (April 19) at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)



