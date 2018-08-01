VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

A dump truck was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning on McKee Road in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Crews were called out this morning (Wednesday) for a dump truck on fire on McKee Road.

The incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. near Ledgeview Golf Golf Club. The engine of the truck was fully engulfed.

Nobody was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane.

No further details are available at this time.

@AbbyNews dump truck on fire on Mckee Rd, across from ledgeview pic.twitter.com/qQFiUbYjCu — bk (@brendonkuhn) August 1, 2018

