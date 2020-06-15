VIDEO: Drone footage of Abbotsford oil spill reveals accident’s scope

Drone footage from the scene of the oil spill at Abbotsford’s Sumas Pump Station has revealed more of the scope of the accident.
Wilderness Committee released videos and photos from the scene at the Trans Mountain pipeline, which occurred on late on Friday night. The pipeline was closed until Sunday afternoon.
The City of Abbotsford has not released any statements related to the incident.
An oil spill also occurred in Abbotsford in 2012, with approximately 110,000 litres spilled at Kinder Morgan’s tank farm. The response time was heavily criticized by locals at the time, some of whom complained of headaches, nausea, breathing problems and even chest pain.
There have not yet been similar concerns raised about this spill, despite it being a larger amount.
Video by: Wilderness Committee