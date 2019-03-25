The scene of a large fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (March 24). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

A home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a large fire Sunday night.

Footage from the scene shows massive flames shooting out the roof of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“Crews had to fight the fire defensively due to the amount of fire when they arrived,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “All occupants made it out OK and there is no word on a cause.”

The freelancer counted more than 20 firefighters at the scene of the second-alarm fire.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.

