VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford

Footage shows how a semi truck collided with a truck, then rolling onto Abbotsford road

Dramatic dash-cam footage posted on social media today shows the moment a semi-truck hit a pickup truck, then flipped, Sunday on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

The video shows the semi and a pickup truck turning left colliding in the intersection of Sumas Way at Lonzo Road. The traffic light is yellow as the southbound semi enters the intersection, then swerves to avoid a truck turning left.

The semi loses control, then collides with a vehicle waiting in the left turn lane.

Const. Jody Thomas with the Abbotsford Police Department said a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were only minor injuries to the occupants.

She said one person was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Thomas said no further details are being released at this time, as police continue to investigate the collision.

The man whose camera caught the crash said he was extremely shaken by what he witnessed.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

He said he is physically OK, but is still recovering from the mental shock of the incident.

RELATED: Semi flips, blocks Sumas Way in Abbotsford

RELATED: B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Previous story
B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week
Next story
Surrey schools, KPU and SFU closed Tuesday due to snow

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read