VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

Delta Police investigate a three-vehicle accident in Surrey on April 2, 2018 that they say may be connected to an armed robbery in Ladner earlier that day. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A suspect in a Ladner robbery is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey.

At around noon today (April 2), police responded to an accident involving three vehicles at the intersection of 68th Avenue and 128th Street. Police believe the incident is connected with an earlier armed robbery in Ladner.

In an email to the North Delta Reporter, Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said the suspect vehicle in that incident allegedly drove through a red light in Surrey, striking another car. The driver and passenger in that car received minor injuries.

Multiple DPD units were observed at the scene investigating and taking photos.

Leykauf said one person has been arrested in relation to these events and Delta police have recovered some property from the Ladner robbery.

The Reporter has reached out to police for more details and will update this story as they become available.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter