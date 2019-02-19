(Delta Police Department photo)

Video database offers way for public to assist Delta police

DPD’s community watch program allows homes, businesses to let police know where they can find cameras

Delta police are launching a new program aimed at streamlining investigations and solving crimes faster.

The Delta Police Department’s community watch program is a voluntary online database of homes and businesses with video cameras that investigating officers can approach when looking for footage of a crime.

“There are a variety of situations where police might want to view video that is privately collected,” Staff Sgt. Dave Schaefer, who spearheaded the program, said in a press release. “Our officers might be looking for information to help solve a spree of thefts from vehicles, or they may be urgently trying to find a high-risk missing person. This database will help provide a starting point of where public-facing video cameras in the area may be.”

Currently, officers have to conduct a door-to-door canvass for each instance, and that can be a time consuming process. The community watch program allows the public to proactively register and help police solve crimes more rapidly, which could be critical in missing person or serious crime investigations.

Signing up is voluntary, and can be done at deltapolice.ca/cwp. Michael O’Connor, a Delta resident who recently signed up for the program, said in a DPD press release that the process was very simple and easy to navigate.

“You never know how you might be able to help police out,” O’Connor said of his rational for registering. “It might be providing footage of someone breaking into your neighbour’s house, or maybe your cameras have a key bit of footage of someone’s tattoo that could help solve a serious crime.”

As technology has evolved, so too has the role the public can play in assisting police with investigations.

“We’re fortunate to have citizens who are so active in helping to keep our community safe,” Schaefer said. “We thought this program would be a good fit here in Delta.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget
Next story
New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘New’ truck, trailer donated to the BC Vintage Truck Museum

Ownership of 1928 Graham truck, 1949 Langford trailer officially transferred on Saturday

Plan to redevelop former Surrey motel site too dense, says Coun. Pettigrew

Pettigrew: ‘We need to build liveable community with green spaces… not massive zones that are densified’

Former North Delta pastor, son ‘preyed upon shared spirituality’ to defraud investors of $450K: BCSC

BCSC panel publishes financial sanctions against Alan and Jerry Braun, Steven Maxwell

Snowfall warning: 5-10 cm expected in Lower Mainland

The snowfall will start Tuesday and carry on into the evening, before tapering off Wednesday

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Abbotsford man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATE: Missing snowshoer identified as 39-year-old Surrey man

Search suspend because of bad weather on Mount Seymour

Most Read