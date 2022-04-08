A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on B.C. highway

Incident occurred Wednesday, April 6

Dashcam video footage obtained by Black Press shows an unplated white pick-up truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A southbound, just north of Courtenay, on Vancouver Island.

The video shows a car being forced to pull to the side of the road in order to avoid a head-on collision, as a truck with no plates passes two vehicles, heading towards the city. The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

The truck has a decal on the back window that reads ‘abused daily.’

Black Press has reached out to both the Comox Valley and Campbell River RCMP for additional information.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
