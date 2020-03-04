VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in Langley Wednesday

Condition of a bicyclist unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late this afternoon

A man was airlifted to hospital from South Langley late Wednesday afternoon.

A cyclist was found in a ditch in the 19800-block of 8th Avenue in Langley just before 5 p.m.

It’s unclear if the man was struck by a passing vehicle or suffered a medical issue that caused him to crash into the ditch, witnesses on scene explained.

A passerby stopped to assist, reportedly performing CPR on him until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The road was blocked off for some time as Langley RCMP investigated the incident.

• More information to come as it’s available

firefightersPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Just Posted

Surrey councillor trying to resurrect Public Safety Committee

Linda Annis says it’s important to bring it back, particularly in light of COVID-19

Elgin Park students walk out of class in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Student says curriculum ‘severely’ lacking in education on Indigenous issues

‘Time-travel’ school show previews sounds of Cadence in public Surrey concert

‘It’s kind of about riding that wave of energy in a gym like this,’ says member of vocal group

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Fight to keep Surrey RCMP ‘not over,’ campaign vows

Surrey’s NDP MLAs are now in the hot seat

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in Langley Wednesday

Condition of a bicyclist unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late this afternoon

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Canopy Growth cuts 500 jobs as it closes two cannabis greenhouses in Lower Mainland

At least one facility had been the subject of noise and light pollution complaints

Most Read