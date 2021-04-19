VIDEO: Crews battling massive condo fire in Langley

Firefighters are on scene of a massive condo fire in Langley tonight.
Crews are on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue. No word yet on the cause and if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.
Huge fire in #langley at the corner of 80th and 208th. I hope everyone is OK!!! pic.twitter.com/vmskkXvWT3
— Antonio Vendramin (@Vendram1n) April 20, 2021
Big condo fire right by me but it’s not us! #langley pic.twitter.com/iSnOVZ5Cf2
— Danielle (@as_per_danielle) April 20, 2021
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
