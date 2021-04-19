(Wayne Eeckhout)

VIDEO: Crews battling massive condo fire in Langley

This is a developing story

Firefighters are on scene of a massive condo fire in Langley tonight.

Crews are on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue. No word yet on the cause and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Langley

