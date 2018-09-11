VIDEO: Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Pile was 600 feet long and 50 feet high

Fire crews battle a large woodpile fire at a Langley business on Monday, Sept. 10. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company.

Crews were on scene around 10 p.m. Monday night, at 20489 102B Ave.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in a large wood pile approximately 600 feet long by 200 feet wide and 50 feet high.

A second alarm was called, bringing in additional firefighters to the scene.

The Platoon Chief said the pile would have to be separated in order to extinguish the fire.

The last fire they had at this property reportedly lasted three days.