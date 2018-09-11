Fire crews battle a large woodpile fire at a Langley business on Monday, Sept. 10. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Pile was 600 feet long and 50 feet high

Firefighters battled a large woodpile fire overnight at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel, a wood recycling and by-products company.

Crews were on scene around 10 p.m. Monday night, at 20489 102B Ave.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in a large wood pile approximately 600 feet long by 200 feet wide and 50 feet high.

A second alarm was called, bringing in additional firefighters to the scene.

The Platoon Chief said the pile would have to be separated in order to extinguish the fire.

The last fire they had at this property reportedly lasted three days.

 

Previous story
Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat
Next story
White Rock police ticket 147 drivers in school zones

Just Posted

Former Surrey Mountie expected to be sentenced Tuesday

Former Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty to breach of trust by a police officer

Baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

VIDEO: Crews battle large woodpile fire at Langley’s Cloverdale Fuel

Pile was 600 feet long and 50 feet high

A look inside Cloverdale’s proposed supportive housing

Information sessions begin for 60-unit supportive housing project

Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate

Andhi hopes to land a spot on the Surrey school board in the Oct. 20 civic election

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

Syrian community fears backlash after recent immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

5 to start your day

Man charged in killing of 13-year-old girl, baby revived at U.S. border and more

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fumeing over NYT op-ed

Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Liberals gather in Saskatoon today for a caucus retreat

Calgarians anticipate details on a possible 2026 Winter Games bid

A draft plan is to be presented to city council on Tuesday

US marks 9-11

America marks 9-11 with sombre tributes, new monument to victims

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

Most Read