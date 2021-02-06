VIDEO: Crews battle fire under Highway 1 overpass at homeless camp in Abbotsford

Unknown if anyone was injured as result of blaze on Riverside Road

A fire broke out under the Highway 1 overpass at Riverside Road in Abbotsford on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Colleen Flanagan/ Maple Ridge News)

A fire under the Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford where homeless people live was quickly knocked down Saturday morning.

Crews from Abbotsford Fire Department were called to the blaze under the overpass bridge on Riverside Road around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Popping sounds were heard as things exploded in the fire.

A homeless camp is located in the area and it is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the blaze.

