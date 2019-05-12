VIDEO: Crash closes Highway 1 near 264 Street, two airlifted to hospital

Highway 1 westbound at Mt. Lehman is closed until further notice

  • May. 12, 2019 2:25 p.m.
  • News

Highway 1 has been closed westbound near 264th Street in Aldergrove as a result of a serious single vehicle traffic accident that happened shortly after 12 p.m.

Air ambulances were called to the scene along with multiple fire and rescue units and ground ambulances.

One eyewitness said it appeared a pickup truck had gone into the ditch, trapping two people inside.

Firefighters extricated the pair and they were then airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition.

Abbotsford police were advising people to avoid the area.

All the traffic stopped had to U-turn and drive back to Mt Lehman to exit the freeway.

Abbotsford Police and Langley RCMP were assisting Port Mann freeway patrol with the traffic.

Police set up a detour for those stuck in the westbound lane between 264th and Mt. Lehman, blocking off the eastbound lane so drivers could turn around.

