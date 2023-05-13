VIDEO: Crash at car meet in Surrey

A video posted to social media appears to show a classic car slamming into the back of a semi-truck during a car meet Friday (May 13) at around 9:00 p.m. in Surrey.

Cpl. James Mason with Surrey RCMP stated in an email to the Now-Leader that the driver of the classic car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As seen in the video, the car was driving at a high speed in the 3200-block of 192 Street when it appears to have lost control and crashed into the semi. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.



