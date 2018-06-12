A container cargo truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

Eastbound traffic limited to a single lane

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley.

The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street from about 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Damage to the overpass appeared minor, and it remained open to traffic.

