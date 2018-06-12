VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

A container truck failed to clear the Glover Road overpass across Highway 1 early this morning in Langley.
The crumpled container blocked one lane of traffic eastbound, backing up vehicles as far as 200 Street from about 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Well that slowed us down a bit. Just west of 232 on hwy 1. @AM730Traffic @CTVVancouver @NEWS1130Traffic pic.twitter.com/gEsq7DtK7k
— Gaelen Norman (@GaelenN) June 12, 2018
Damage to the overpass appeared minor, and it remained open to traffic.
READ MORE: Semi hits railway overpass at Glover Road
READ MORE: South Surrey overpass repairs to get underway
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter